“I was most excited about the story” – Micky Singh on A Mosquito in the Ear

Veteran actress Micky Singh is stepping into the international spotlight with A Mosquito in the Ear, the Indo-American feature directed by Nicola Rinciari and starring Jake Lacy and Nazanin Boniadi. For Micky, however, it was the story and the character of Sister Aruna that drew her to the project, rather than the prospect of working on a Hollywood production.

“I was the most excited about the story. The fact that it was a Hollywood film and what that meant has honestly sunk in only after the release. When I was told what the film was about and what my role — Sister Aruna — was, that excited me more than anything else,” she says.

The film was completed in just twenty days, an experience Micky describes as a testament to the production’s rigorous preparation and professionalism. “We went on to make the movie in twenty days, and that is what is so incredible about the way this project was handled. The professionalism was at its peak. So much homework had been done so perfectly by the production and direction teams.” With the film shot entirely with sync sound and post-production taking place in the US, Micky says every scene had to be completed to perfection on the day of filming.

Working alongside Jake Lacy and Nazanin Boniadi proved equally memorable for Micky, who was struck by how grounded and collaborative the international cast was.

“Jake and Naz were such down-to-earth, humble people. Not for a minute did I feel that I was acting with international celebrities who have such a massive body of work behind them. It was so normal and so wonderful to do this movie with them.”

She recalls spending considerable time with both actors while shooting their scenes together in Goa, often walking through the streets in the sweltering heat. Director Nicola Rinciari, she adds, created an atmosphere that balanced collaboration with clarity. “Nico was also wonderful to work with. He created such a collaborative and comfortable atmosphere on set, while being very clear about what he wanted from every scene. I really enjoyed the way he approached the story and brought all of us together as a team.”

Micky also drew upon her childhood experiences at Loreto Convent while preparing for Sister Aruna. “So, I channeled the nuns I knew while growing up in Loretta convent , specially their no nonsense attitude.” Once on set, however, the character was shaped by Rinciari’s vision. “He told me ‘Remember this orphanage is yours. You are not intimidated by these guys and you call the shots.’ ‘You are the trouble shooter and the Damage Controller.’” Micky says those instructions immediately established the character’s personality and informed her first major scene in the film.

For Micky, the opportunity to work on an international production also reflects a broader change in the way Indian actors are being represented in global cinema. Following projects including Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai, Metro… In Dino and several OTT shows, she believes Indian performers are increasingly being cast on merit rather than being reduced to stereotypical roles.

“I would say it’s a very small world, and Indians are now getting cast as characters. They are no longer caricatures, like, ‘Oh, you need a typical Indian person in this.’ No. They are down-to-earth, earthy characters, and I think this is happening because these auditions are going around and people are being selected on merit.” She encourages more actors to explore international opportunities and auditions. Her own journey has been shaped significantly by advertising, with more than 150 commercials to her credit, including multiple campaigns with MS Dhoni. “Advertisements are my mainstay. I love doing advertisements, and I think they have prepared me for the roles that I have done in OTT and movies.” Reflecting on the discipline required for the format, she adds, “But I love ads because they teach you so much. In those twenty-odd seconds, you have to convey whatever the purpose of that advertisement is. It’s a very difficult thing to do, and if you can ace that, then I think you are good to go.”

Alongside A Mosquito in the Ear, Micky’s body of work spans acclaimed Hindi films and OTT projects, including Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai, Metro… In Dino, Modern Love Mumbai, Duranga 2, Out of Love 2, Made in Heaven 2 and Perfect Family. She also played a pivotal role in the National Award-winning Apples and Oranges, which won the National Award for Best Educational Film. Yet, despite the diversity of her work, Micky says she approaches every project with the same fundamental focus. “I don’t look at them as international projects or domestic projects. I just look at what my part is in it, and then I go ahead and deal with it.” Her long association with advertising has also brought her back repeatedly to working with Dhoni, whom she describes warmly: “And yes, I have done a lot of campaigns with Mahi. Dhoni is an amazing person to work with. In fact, he is my favourite reel son. I have played his mother and his grandmother, and I always enjoy working with him.” With A Mosquito in the Ear now adding an international feature to her extensive body of work, Micky’s journey continues to move across formats, industries and audiences while remaining rooted in the craft of playing the character in front of her.