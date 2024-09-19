“I was welcomed with open arms” – Gaurav Arora on his experience working with the Cast of Tanaav 2

Gaurav Arora recently opened up about his experience on the set of Tanaav 2, describing it as one of the most welcoming environments he’s ever worked in. He praised the camaraderie among the cast and crew, which created a supportive, family-like atmosphere.

“Tanaav had the friendliest set I’ve ever been on,” Gaurav shared. “Despite the intensity you see on screen, off-camera we were cracking jokes and having a blast. From the moment I arrived, I was welcomed with open arms. I had this initial fear of breaking the ice, but everyone treated me like part of their close-knit group right from the start.”

The series was also shot in Kashmir, immersing the cast in the local culture and scenery. Gaurav mentioned the unique experience of filming in such a beautiful yet challenging location, where he worked alongside the people of Kashmir. The authenticity of the setting was heightened by the use of real guns during the shoot, adding an extra layer of intensity to his performance. It required physical and mental strength, but how he prepared for it was a fabulous experience.

Directed by Sudhir Mishra and E Niwas, Tanaav 2 stars Manav Vij, Rajat Kapoor, Arbaaz Khan, and many others, and is produced by Applause Entertainment. The anticipation is real and Fans are eager to watch the next episodes soon.