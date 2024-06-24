“I will happily accept being a ‘surprise factor’ in a film!” – Sharvari

Kill, the highly anticipated action thriller directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, is set to release in theatres on July 5, 2024. Starring Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and Tanya Maniktala, this film has already generated significant buzz, Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment, “Kill” promises to deliver intense and violent action sequences that have captivated audiences from the trailer alone.

For Lakshya, this film is particularly a big one as it marks his Bollywood debut and his first collaboration with Dharma Productions. Expressing his gratitude, Lakshya is grateful for the support from Dharma as incredible, and considers the team to a second family.

Karan Johar has highlighted Kill as the most violent film written by Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt. Fans eagerly await to see Lakshya’s performance and the film’s intense action on the big screen.