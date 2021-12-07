IAS Officer and actor Abhishek Singh teams up with Badshah and Seerat Kapoor for Slow Slow

As 2021 draws to a close, the multi-talented actor Abhishek Singh is all set to wow music lovers once again, as he joins forces with none other than the musical sensation ‘Badshah’ along with the ravishing Seerat Kapoor. Rightfully termed as the dance anthem of 2021 – ‘Slow Slow’ shows the tall, dark and handsome actor in a suave avatar. Abhishek Singh has delighted us with his charismatic presence earlier in stellar music videos and the recent one tops the chart on every aspect.

Abhishek Singh has proven his mettle time and again, as the music videos featuring him have broken all records of viewership, thanks to his magnetic personality and superlative acting skills. ‘Slow Slow’ has him collaborating with Badshah, who is one of the biggest names for the Indian music scenario! It’s great to witness the IAS officer climbing the ladder of success, moving quickly from one achievement to the next. Abhishek surely has become the most sought-after stars to feature in top rated music videos in the country!

An excited Abhishek shared, “Its wonderful to be a part of such an energetic and melodious song – Slow Slow. This is the third music video that I have shot for and I am loving the entire experience! Badshah is a dear friend and collaborating with him is truly an honor. We are absolutely confident that the foot-tapping song and its tasteful video will be loved by music lovers all over the world.”

‘Slow Slow’ has been creating waves since the moment it was launched. The magical voice of Badshah coupled with the brilliant performance by Abhishek Singh makes this a complete chartbuster!