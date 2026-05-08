ICIB & Consulate General of Malaysia Host Salaam Mumbai – Malaysia Edition

The Indian Chamber of International Business (ICIB), in collaboration with the Consulate General of Malaysia, successfully hosted the three-day cultural and cinematic initiative “Salaam Mumbai – Malaysia Edition” from 4th to 6th May 2026 under its cultural exchange IP, Global Vision.

Global Vision, one of ICIB’s flagship platforms, is designed to foster meaningful collaborations across cinema, culture, tourism, media, education, and creative industries within India and internationally. Complementing this, Cinema Connect continues to focus on strengthening global cinematic partnerships.

Strategically curated by Jayita Strategia, the initiative celebrated the vibrant synergy between India and Malaysia through cinema, culture, and creative exchange.

Hosted at the National Gallery of Modern Art, the festival featured screenings of acclaimed Malaysian films Babah and The Journey, alongside immersive cultural performances that showcased the richness of Malaysian heritage and storytelling.

A key highlight of the event was an engaging masterclass by renowned animator and visual storyteller Dhimant Vyas, who shared insights into his creative journey and the evolution of storytelling through animation and culturally rooted visuals.

The initiative culminated on 6th May with an exclusive B2B interaction, bringing together leading stakeholders from the Indian media and entertainment industry along with senior representatives from Malaysia’s film and creative ecosystem. The session witnessed participation from delegates of the Film in Malaysia Office, tourism representatives, and key members of Malaysia’s production and creative sectors.

H.E. Ahmad Zuwairi Yusoff, Consulate General of Malaysia, highlighted the role of cinema in strengthening cultural diplomacy and enhancing people-to-people connections between India and Malaysia.

Jayita Ghosh, Chairperson – Film & Media Committee, ICIB, and Founder & Managing Director of Jayita Strategia, stated, “Salaam Mumbai – Malaysia Edition introduced Indian audiences to the beauty of Malaysian cinema and culture. Cinema remains one of the strongest forms of soft power, capable of emotionally connecting nations and people.”

Haryanty Abu Bakar, Director of Tourism Malaysia, appreciated the initiative and emphasized the importance of such collaborations in promoting Malaysian culture, tourism, and creative exchange among Indian audiences.

The event concluded on a successful note, further strengthening artistic and cultural ties between India and Malaysia through the universal language of cinema.