“If it doesn’t sell, it’s not creative” – Sameer Nair on balancing art and commerce

At FICCI Frames 2025, Sameer Nair, Managing Director of Applause Entertainment, pulled no punches when discussing the evolving media landscape. “The road to revenue begins with capturing consumer attention,” he stated. “If people love it, they’ll spread the word, and monetization will follow.”

During a dynamic fireside chat with film trade analyst Komal Nahta, Nair dismissed the idea of a magic formula for success, instead emphasizing that content must strike the right balance between creativity and commerce. “If it doesn’t sell, it’s not creative,” he remarked, recalling a debate with a screenwriter that helped refine this philosophy. “You have to create content that earns applause. If you get applause, you will make money.”

Addressing the challenges facing the theatrical business, Nair underscored India’s screen shortage—just 9,000 for a population of 1.5 billion—compared to China’s 70,000 and the U.S.’s 40,000. With audiences increasingly prioritizing convenience, filmmakers must offer an undeniable reason to step out. “If a movie isn’t strong enough to make you brave a cold, wet Monday night and the cost of a ticket, people will simply wait for its digital release,” he noted.

On the future of content monetization, Nair pointed to the success of subscription-based models like Netflix and HBO, proving that audiences are willing to pay for premium content. As advertising revenues shrink, he noted, the responsibility of funding content shifts either to advertisers or directly to consumers. “If advertisers won’t pay, consumers must. Someone has to bear the cost,” he concluded.

Despite the industry’s challenges, Nair remains optimistic. “The media and entertainment industry is too big to fail,” he concluded. “We just need to strike the right balance between theatrical and streaming revenue.”

With Applause Entertainment continuing to push creative boundaries, Nair’s vision reaffirms that applause isn’t just a marker of success—it’s the foundation of the entire business.