“If your music composition is great, you’re unstoppable” – Deep Money

With remix culture becoming more popular than ever, singer Deep Money who’s known for famous songs like Dope Shope and Heeriye, shares how content and composition of music is what wins over people’s hearts at the end of the day. In this exclusive interview, he talks about his take on remix culture, independent music and more.

Talking about the rise of independent artists in India’s music industry, Deep says, “Well, in my opinion, if your composition is great, you’re unstoppable as an artist; whether you’re small or big in the industry, it doesn’t matter. I have witnessed so many tunes going viral and I think the social media has given a great platform for everyone to showcase their talent”.

The talented singer who has been in the industry for a long time now, and has been delivering frequent hits, has his success mantra pretty clear. He says, “There are no shortcuts to success. It’s only hardwork, patience, and of course combined with talent that can help achieve one’s goals. I have seen a lot of ups and downs and I made sure my ups didn’t get into my head, and my lows didn’t deter me from my goals”.

After recently releasing his song Carrera, the singer is all set to release his next single featuring Bollywood actress Daisy Shah.