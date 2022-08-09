“I’m being offered roles that allow me to explore different characters!” – Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Chhillar has been signed with John Abraham for producer Dinesh Vijan’s Tehran, a film inspired by true events! With Tehran, Manushi has landed her third big Bollywood project and she is happy that she is being offered roles that allow her to ‘explore different characters’ on screen and showcase her acting credentials to people.

Manushi has started the second schedule of Tehran. She says, “Yes, I have started the second schedule of my film Tehran with John Abraham. It is hugely validating that I’m being offered roles that allow me to explore different characters. Tehran is a project that I’m extremely excited about as it not only gives me a chance to present myself in a new avatar but will also allow me to learn and grow as an actor, given the role I have in the film.”

She adds, “It’s an interesting film and a different role for me which I find exciting. My producer, Dinesh Vijan, has been hugely supportive. It was really heart-warming to receive so much love after my first look from Tehran dropped. It’s fun to experiment with roles and I hope I get to challenge myself even more.”

A Maddock Films production in association with Bake My Cake Films, Tehran has been directed by Arun Gopalan, written by Ritesh Shah and Ashish Prakash Verma, produced by Dinesh Vijan, Shobhna Yadav and Sandeep Leyzell.