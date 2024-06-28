“I’m doing comedy in Badtameez Gill, a genre that I haven’t explored much!” – Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor is starring in and as Badtameez Gill in a dramedy that should touch people’s hearts. She is now headed to the UK for the second schedule of the film.

Vaani says, “Our next schedule is in the UK, and I’m looking forward to an exciting filming experience. ‘Badtameez Gill’ presents me in a new avatar, which I’m really happy about. This project is significant for me and it means a lot that producers trust my acting abilities and are willing to support films with me in a leading role. I’m committed to giving it my best and showcasing my range as an artist.”

Vaani is also exploring comedy with Badtameez Gill. She says, “I’m also exploring a genre that I haven’t had the chance to dive into that much, which is both fun and challenging for me as an actor. Comedy, especially family-friendly comedies that everyone can enjoy together, is a genre I love. I’m thoroughly enjoying shooting for Badtameez Gill.”