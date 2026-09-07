IMDbPro launches free 12-month premium membership for entertainment professionals in India

IMDbPro, the essential resource for entertainment industry professionals, today announced the launch of a free 12-month Premium membership for entertainment professionals in India. The initiative provides eligible professionals including actors, directors, producers, writers and crew members with full access to the IMDbPro suite of career tools at no cost, with no auto-renewal or charges at the end of the membership period.

India has a diverse entertainment industry spanning more than 15 languages and hundreds of thousands of working professionals. Many of these professionals are still discovering what IMDbPro can do for their careers. By removing the payment barrier at launch, IMDb is enabling professionals to experience the website, and provide feedback. The company is investing in India’s creative community for the long term, and this is the first step in building a service that truly meets the needs of entertainment professionals here.

The offer is available to entertainment professionals in India who have an existing IMDb name page with at least one credit. Eligible professionals can sign up at pro.imdb.com/signup/in to access premium features including profile management on IMDb, detailed contact and representation information, professional networking tools, STARmeter and MOVIEmeter rankings, and advanced industry search capabilities.

“India is home to one of the world’s most dynamic creative communities whose work is increasingly powering productions both in India and around the world,” said Yaminie Patodia, Head of India at IMDb. “From actors and directors to writers, technicians, VFX artists, and production crews, Indian talent is contributing to every stage of the creative process. At IMDb, we’re making a significant investment in this community by removing barriers and giving professionals the tools they need to manage their careers, expand their networks, and get discovered. This is about meeting the industry where it is and helping the people behind great entertainment build careers that extend beyond borders.”

“IMDbPro is very important for anyone working in the entertainment industry. As a casting director, we regularly go through actors’ profiles and their work,” said casting director Mukesh Chhabra. “I also use IMDbPro to connect with filmmakers internationally. I remember reaching out to Richie Mehta and Michael Winterbottom through IMDbPro, and it felt really special to later see my name on their projects on IMDb. I always tell actors and technicians to keep their profiles updated with their credits, work, and contact information because casting directors and filmmakers are constantly looking for talent. IMDbPro is like a networking site for our industry and can genuinely open up new opportunities.”

“IMDbPro has been an incredibly valuable tool in my journey as an actor. It played an important role in helping me land an audition for an international project, because I’d added my contact information there,” shared Girls Will Be Girls actor and IMDbPro Premium member Kesav Binoy Kiron. “Having an IMDbPro Premium membership with up to date information allows casting directors and filmmakers from anywhere in the world to easily discover you and reach out for collaborations. I also use it regularly to research projects, prepare for auditions, and connect with industry professionals. Making these tools accessible to entertainment professionals in India is a wonderful initiative that will help many artists create opportunities beyond geographical boundaries.”