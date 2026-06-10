Imtiaz Ali and Diljit Dosanjh create a special video For Main Vaapas Aaunga

The excitement around Imtiaz Ali’s much-awaited film Main Vaapas Aaunga continues to grow. Adding to the anticipation, the makers have now released a special video of Kya Kamaal Hai, which will play at the end of the film during credits.

Much like the film, this video is an ode to the lives of refugees around the world who have been forced to leave their homes. While acknowledging their pain and loss, it salutes their resilience and celebrates the strength of the human spirit and the power of humanity that keeps them going.

This video is very close to Diljit’s heart, and he specially took time out from his ongoing AURA Tour to shoot it as a tribute to the spirit of the film, Main Vaapas Aaunga.

Kya Kamaal Hai brings together an exceptional collaboration between Diljit Dosanjh, A. R. Rahman, Imtiaz Ali, and lyricist Irshad Kamil. Known for creating unforgettable musical moments in cinema, Imtiaz once again combines powerful storytelling with soulful music.

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Imtiaz Ali said, “’If I had a choice between death and leaving my home, I would have gladly chosen death. Unfortunately, I did not have such a choice.’ This is a quote from an anonymous refugee in the video. Migration has been one of the defining stories of our times. Kya Kamaal Hai is dedicated to those forced to leave their homes because of war and hatred. It is a cry of hope and a salute to the resilience of mankind.”

He continued, “This special collaboration with Diljit Dosanjh is our expression of solidarity with those affected by such tragedies. Partition, which forms the basis of Main Vaapas Aaunga, forced millions to leave home, and that reality continues in many parts of the world today. We would like to present Kya Kamaal Hai as a balm to heal ourselves in the present world.”

Main Vaapas Aaunga is set in Imtiaz Ali’s dreamy world of love and longing, starring Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.

Produced by Birla Studios & Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary & Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, this Birla Studios Worldwide release will showcase in cinemas on 12th June 2026. Music is on Tips Music.