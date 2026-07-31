Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga completes 50 days in cinemas

In an era where theatrical runs are becoming increasingly shorter, Main Vaapas Aaunga has scripted an extraordinary success story. It completes 50 successful days in Cinemas today and is still running in its 8th week now!

For a film that got positive reviews but a very modest opening at the box office, Main Vaapas Aaunga soon turned the tables thanks to strong audience acceptance and a positive word-of-mouth. It witnessed a remarkable turnaround from its second week, with collections growing steadily as more people discovered and embraced the film, and by the sixth week, the film was already a commercial hit.

While the subject and Imtiaz’s signature storytelling struck a deep chord with audiences across generations, it was the unique marketing of the film post its release that also played a very significant role in its success. From the day of its release right up to its 7th week the makers did not give up on the film. Leading from the front, Ali visited more than 80 cinemas across 14 markets, meeting the audiences, taking their reactions and thanking them for their love and support. This struck a chord and soon these candid interactions found their way into the social media increasing the buzz for the film manifold.

The film’s success story extended well beyond India. Main Vaapas Aaunga was released across 59 countries on 804 screens during its initial overseas rollout before expanding further into 15 European countries. On the domestic front, the film broke conventional trends by performing strongly not only in the Hindi-speaking markets but also in cities like Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata, reflecting its universal appeal.

Commenting on the film’s 50 day theatrical run Imtiaz Ali said, “50 days in cinemas!! This is a rare feat for any film. Main Vaapas Aaunga achieves this today and my first thought is of gratitude towards the audience – the good people that watch cinema, who invested emotionally in the film and convinced others to watch it, who created the extraordinary word of mouth – for no reason except that they liked the film. May the tribe increase! The positive reaction of the audience to MVA is a beacon of hope for all contemporary filmmakers. The love that the audience has shown us will always be in my heart and inspire me to make better and more entertaining cinema in its service.”

He further added, “The love that the stellar cast and crew put into the film has been reciprocated by the audience and I am very happy about that. The support of exhibitors and distributors to this film that did not have a good opening was crucial for its unusual success. Many thanks to all there 🙂 Thanks and best wishes also to Ananya Birla and our friends at the Birla Studios and Applause Entertainment as well as Tips, our music partners, for their unflinching support to the film. And finally, congratulations to the entire Hindi film industry for the footfalls we are receiving this year at the theatres. Now the impetus is on us filmmakers to make wonderful films for the audience that seems keen to visit theatres for it.”

Set in Imtiaz Ali’s signature world of love, emotions, and longing, Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.

Produced by Birla Studios & Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary & Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, this Birla Studios Worldwide release continues its successful theatrical run in its 8th week now. The music of the film is on Tips Music.