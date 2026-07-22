Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga enters its sixth week in theatres

Imtiaz Ali’s Main Vaapas Aaunga released in theatres last month to positive reviews but opened to a slow start at the box office. However, the film went on to script one of the year’s biggest turnaround stories, emerging as one of the most talked-about theatrical success stories through the sheer strength of audience appreciation.

Now in its sixth week in theatres, the romantic drama has officially been declared a commercial hit after recovering its costs through theatrical and non-theatrical revenues, producer Mohit Choudhary said in a statement to PTI.

“The box office success of Main Vaapas Aaunga is a reflection of the love the film has received from the audience. A very strong word of mouth powers it ahead as it marches towards a 50-plus day theatrical run,” he said.

“In its sixth week now, the film has already recovered its cost from the theatrical and non-theatrical revenue streams. This seemed extremely difficult at the start of its theatrical journey. While the film has been and will always remain a ‘people’s hit’, it is now officially also a commercial hit,” he added.

He also thanked the film’s partners, including Applause Entertainment, Birla Studios, and Tips Music, along with the cast, crew, and director Imtiaz Ali for their contribution to the film’s success.

The film was released across 59 countries on 804 screens during its initial overseas rollout and later expanded its footprint across 15 European countries. In India, it has found audiences well beyond the traditional Hindi-speaking markets, performing strongly in cities such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kolkata.

While the film’s opening weekend led many to believe it would have a limited theatrical run, everything changed in its second week. Strong word-of-mouth fuelled a remarkable rise in ticket sales, with audiences embracing the performances, storytelling, and music. The chart-topping soundtrack further strengthened the film’s momentum, helping it sustain an impressive run at the box office.

Set in Imtiaz Ali’s signature world of love, emotions, and longing, Main Vaapas Aaunga stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina in pivotal roles.

Produced by Birla Studios & Applause Entertainment and Mohit Choudhary & Shibasish Sarkar of Window Seat Films, the Birla Studios Worldwide release is successfully running in cinemas. The music of the film is presented by Tips Music.