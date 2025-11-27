IN10 Media Network rebrands as The EPIC Company

IN10 Media Network today announced its transformation into The EPIC Company, unveiling a bold new identity that reflects its evolution into a future-ready, tech-enabled storytelling enterprise. The milestone coincides with the company’s tenth anniversary marking a decade of creating culturally rooted, globally resonant stories for audiences in India and across the world.

The new The EPIC Company logo was unveiled in the presence Mr. Anand Mahindra, Chairman, Mahindra Group; Mr. Krishna Kumar Pittie, Founder & Chairman, Pittie Group; Mr. Prasanth Kumar, Chief Executive Officer – South Asia, WPP Media; Mr. Shashi Sinha, Executive Chairman, IPG Mediabrands India; and Mr. Ajit Varghese, Partner & Group CEO – Media & OOH, Madison World.

What began as EPIC Channel with the mission of bringing Indian stories into every home—has expanded into a multi-format, multi-platform ecosystem of 14 diverse brands. The rebrand signals the company’s vision for a platform-agnostic content engine, creating and distributing films, series, documentaries, shorts, audio formats, and digital-native storytelling.

Speaking on the transition, Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, The EPIC Company, said,“We have always believed that great stories can come from anywhere and belong everywhere. This transformation is not just a visual refresh; it is a mindset shift: from being platform-led to creation-led, and from being a platform network to becoming a storytelling universe.”

The newly revealed logo embodies this transformation. The three-dimensional frame around the word “EPIC” represents a creative window into the stories the company intends to bring to life across screens and platforms.

At the event, the company also introduced its unified content philosophy, a blueprint for a storytelling ecosystem that adapts to personal tastes, reaches audiences everywhere, and operates through an integrated creative-and-technology engine what the company defines as a “24/7 story factory with zero downtime.” As Pittie summed it up: “This is not a pipeline. It’s a power plant.”