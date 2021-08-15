Independence Day Special: Donal Bisht shows us how independence in industry comes with good work

Each day, thousands of aspiring actors come to city of dreams, Mumbai, in hopes to make it Big in the acting industry. But it’s the ones that have the true creative potential, and love for their craft that survive. Although there is a cutthroat competition in the industry, ultimately, it’s the ones who work hard, and believe in their talent, that can withstand the glamour world. One of them is actress Donal Bisht, who has been a constant source of inspiration for her fans.

Although she has no filmy background, Donal always dreamt of being an actress, and seeing herself on the big screen. She recollects, “I used to study journalism, and would sit at my desk, imagining myself on the big screen as an actress. That’s when I realized that I need to take that leap of faith, and make that big switch. And so, I did. That’s how it all started for me”.

In the last couple of years, the actress made her mark in the Indian television industry, and quickly became a household name. From Roop, Kalash, Ek Deewana Tha, and Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, the actress has always stuck to roles of strong-headed women, and inspired her fans. After her successful journey in the television industry, the actress is now switching over the web series, and films to satisfy the actor in her. She has recently shot for web series like The Socho Project, and In Cold Blood. Interestingly, she once again played a strong-headed woman in both the web shows. While the web series are currently under production, the actress is currently in Goa shooting for a Telugu film which will mark her debut down south. It’s amazing to see the progress the actress has made in such a short span of time.

Looking back, the actress has shown us that even without a filmy background, you can make it big, and prove to be independent in the industry. With her passion for work, perseverance and hardwork, Donal is on her way to achieve more milestones, and prove that if you believe in yourself, anything is possible.