“India should be the next destination for shooting”, Meera Chopra shares her view on PM Modi’s vision

A conclave on the theme “Modi’s Vision: Bharat – A $5 Trillion Economy” was held on 30 January 2024 in Mumbai. Actress Meera Chopra, who was a guest speaker, shared an important view while addressing the august gathering. Recently our honorable prime minister – Narendra Modi – said people should be encouraged to “Wed in India” so that wealth remains within the country.

While speaking at the conclave Chopra touched on that point and moved one step further and said, ”India should be the next destination for shooting films, why only weddings. Foreign producers should come to India for shooting their films as well. But it should start from the home teams! Our producers go abroad and spend so much money in shooting! The UK government has earned so much out of this. India is really beautiful and stunning – the Southern part is so rich in culture, North East is so beautiful. You don’t get such diversity in any part of the world. The policies should be made in such way that our Indian producers start shooting in India and that way we will also contribute more to our GDP.”

Meera Chopra was last seen in the Zee5 film Safed. She shared screen space with Barkha Bisht, Chhaya Kadam and Jameel Khan. Before that, the actress starred in Ajay Bahl’s Section 375. Her upcoming projects include Super Women where she will be portraying the role of an asexual.