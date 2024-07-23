“India story is what the world wants to see!” -YRF CEO Akshaye Widhani on the company’s global streaming hattrick

YRF Entertainment, the streaming production arm of Yash Raj Films, has delivered a hattrick of hits globally with The Romantics, The Railway Men & now Maharaj.

Talking about the company’s big success story, YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani says, “At YRF, we always aim to produce content that can represent our country, our people, our culture, our values & ambitions in its full glory to a global audience. We invest a lot of time in handpicking and polishing our stories because we believe it is always the content that survives the test of time & can transcend borders and languages.”

He adds, “We want to be proud of the content that we put out and in turn we want to make our country proud too. This is a validation of our conscious content choices. We believe in making projects that check all boxes and appeal to all quadrants. What is hugely gratifying is the love that these titles have got from the audience across the world!”

YRF that has a rich legacy of over 5 decades, intends to put India at the heart of its storytelling strategies.

Akshaye explains, “We are a company that is driven to tell the world about India. We believe that the India story is what the world wants to see, engage and discuss and we want to be at the heart of it, producing content that hopefully breaks out like The Railway Men which became a global phenomenon.”

He adds, “Before we started to roll out our streaming slate, it was heartening to see projects from South Korea, Japan, Israel, Spain, to name a few, breaking out and getting enormous acclaim the world over. We are happy our first series, The Railway Men, is now one of those most-loved content pieces in the world and we are representing India in that esteemed list.”

Akshaye adds, “We will aim for more successes with our forthcoming titles. We want to push the envelope with every project. We are restless storytellers, so we will always try and tell stories that are unique told in the most disruptive way.”

YRF is thrilled to partner with Netflix for its streaming slate that is scripting an incredible success story globally! Akshaye says, “We have a partner like Netflix with us, who trusted us in our vision and were committed to take these titles to the world. We share this moment with Netflix, for their unwavering support, team-work, clutter-breaking insight and commitment to brilliance in content.”

The company wants to ‘surprise’ us all with its content decisions and it has a thorough plan in place to be the most disruptive.

Akshaye says, “YRF Entertainment wants to be a creative catalyst, aiming to work with the best talents. With our next line up of projects, we are also aspiring to discover, groom & endorse some of the best, new and young minds at work. We will always be a diverse studio, dabbling in multiple genres.”

He adds, “Our three YRF Entertainment projects signal our ambition to be extremely risk-taking while putting content at the centre of disruption. Our next line up will only take this intent forward. You can expect to be surprised with every product that we make from here on.”