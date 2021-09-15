Indian filmmaker Akshata Honnavar is winning awards and hearts in New York

Akshata Honnavar is an award-winning Indian director, screenwriter, and producer based in Manhattan. After working as an events producer for over 5 years with Wizcraft International Entertainment in India, Akshata pursued her passion and studied filmmaking at NYFA, New York.

Over the last few years, Akshata has been scripting, producing and directing films that have received rave reviews and accolades. The award winning filmmaker has made over 30 films in her short career.

She likes to make women-centric films that impact age-old attitudes towards women and perhaps transform some of them. She also likes to present relatable female characters and protagonists that breakaway from stereotypes. Her aim is to show audiences the inner universe of a woman – what drives a woman to be herself.

As a proud female director, she looks forward to strengthen the female presence and voice in the industry. She has been collaborating with female actors and technicians from diverse cultures to create a balanced, competitive and enriching space for women in the industry.

Now, based out of New York, she is best known for her work in independent movies and TV series, Music Videos. She specializes in Producing and Directing films.

She has made several films that inspire, educate and document lives of real people. Her award winning inspirational film, ‘A Story Called Life’, showcases real people on the streets of New York. The film has received awards and accolades across the world including the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award, International Panoramic Film Festival Award, New York Movie Awards, New York International Film Awards (finalist) New York & ICA International Cultural Artifact Film Festival (Finalist), NextGen International Film Festival (Semi Finalist) and Bharat International Film Festival (Semi Finalist).

During the Pandemic, Akshata also made a special documentary called ‘Life in Covid’ capturing lockdown moments across the world. It has been recognized by Guangzhou International Documentary Film Festival. Some of her other notable works include Shadow, Terahvin (recognized by Hollywood International Golden Age Festival, Sweden Film Festival & Miami Independent Film Festival) and Smoking Kills (Winner Indie Film Festival).

Besides being an active film maker, she has donned various production hats – Scenic Artist for History Channel production, ‘Empires of Excess’ ; Art Assistant for Netflix sponsored Short film, ‘Ro & The Stardust’

Her forthcoming works include ‘Karma’ – a Hindi feature film (Producer & Script Supervisor), ‘Chase’ – a pilot TV series in US (Script Supervisor), ‘Bhakti Centre’ – a masterclass series (Assistant Director), and a short drama feature on a mother – daughter relationship, ‘The Best of Me (II)’.

Akshata Honnavar created a ripple in New York recently when she recently produced a dialogue with Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai for AnitaB.org.

Honnavar is an award-winning Indian director, screenwriter, and producer based in Manhattan. She has studied filmmaking at NYFA, New York.

Over the last few years, Akshata has been scripting, producing and directing films that have received rave reviews and accolades. The award-winning filmmaker has made over 30 films in her short career.

She likes to make women-centric films that impact age-old attitudes towards women and perhaps transform some of them. She also likes to present relatable female characters and protagonists that breakaway from stereotypes. Her aim is to show audiences the inner universe of a woman – what drives a woman to be herself.

She has made several films that inspire, educate and document lives of real people. Her award-winning inspirational film, ‘A Story called Life’, showcases real people on the streets of New York. The film has received awards and accolades across the world including the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award, International Panoramic Film Festival Award, New York Movie Awards, New York International Film Awards (finalist) New York & ICA International Cultural Artifact Film Festival (Finalist), NextGen International Film Festival (Semi Finalist) and Bharat International Film Festival (Semi Finalist).

During the Pandemic, Akshata also made a special documentary called ‘Life in Covid’ capturing lockdown moments across the world. It has been recognized by the Guangzhou International Documentary Film Festival. Some of her other notable works include Shadow, Terahvin (recognized by Hollywood International Golden Age Festival, Sweden Film Festival & Miami Independent Film Festival) and Smoking Kills (Winner Indie Film Festival).