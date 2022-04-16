Indian Television Academy Awards to be aired on 24th April at 9pm on Star Plus

The only award show to have beaten all film awards in the previous years in ratings and viewership, the award show closest to the Indian audience’s hearts , the one and only ITA Awards took place on March 6th and it will be telecast on Star Plus on Sunday, 24th April at 9pm.

Up and running since 2001, the famous Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards celebrated its victorious 21st edition this year. It set its mark in history by clubbing together the biggest names in both Bollywood, Television and OTT all under one roof!

Owners Anu Ranjan and Shashi Ranjan say, “The audience loves the ITA and we love the audience. We’re very happy to provide them with what they want. We started this initiative two decades ago and it has only grown ever since. Our only objective was to celebrate the TV industry just like the film industry was being recognized and now that ITA bring TV, OTT as well as film together, no one could be happier that us. We thank everyone for all the love and respect that we’ve received all these years and hope for the same in the future.”

The various awards conferred at the ITA Awards belong to many categories which include Best Actor Popular, Best Actress Popular along Best Show Popular amongst many others with awards in the drama, the comedy, the historical/mythological and horror/thriller genres and many many more categories.

Along with fiction, the ITA Awards also felicitates the best talent in the field of non-fiction which constitutes Best Reality Show, Best Anchor – Music/Film Based Show, Best Music/Film Based Show, Best Talk Show Anchor, Best Game Show Host, Best Game Show, Best News Anchor and Best News Show, among others. Technical and music awards are also an important part of the show.