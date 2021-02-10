Indian Women Rising’s first presentation Bittu makes it to the Top 10 for Oscars in Short Film Category

As the 93rd Academy Awards announced the first shortlisted candidates for the Short Film in Live Action Category, Indian Women Rising’s first project ‘Bittu’ emerges amongst the Top 10 candidates for the Oscars.

After recently bagging the honour of Best Asian American Student Filmmaker Award in East Region by the Director’s Guild of America’, Karishma Dev Dube’s ‘Bittu’ is now inching closer towards the Oscars race by garnering a spot in the Top 10 shortlisted films in the Short Film in Live Action Category.

Competing amongst 174 films from across the globe, ‘Bittu’ has qualified for the top 10 after the first round of voting and will now be subjected to the votes of members of the short films and animation branch to determine the shortlists and the nominees.

The second round of voting begins on 5th March that would decide the top 5 films across the globe, making it to the final nominations to be announced on the 15th March.

Director Karishma Dev Dube shares, “It’s every filmmaker’s dream to be recognised by the academy, and I’m overwhelmed by the gratitude. This recognition however is not mine alone, I made this film with an incredible cast and crew, all of whom I’m so grateful for. I’m just very happy that Bittu is able to represent this team and my country at this platform.”

Indian Women Rising in a joint statement shared, “Exhilarated, proud and overwhelmed to witness the journey of Bittu unfold so gracefully. Karishma Dev Dube’s excellent storytelling compelled us to come on board for the project and now as the world is recognising and appreciating the efforts we are nothing but proud of the film and the entire team that made it possible to achieve this feat. We are all geared up for the next steps that lay ahead of us in this journey and look forward to continued support we received so far. Truly humbled.”

Recipient of the Student Academy Award, ‘Bittu’ is an internationally acclaimed cinematic piece having screened at several prestigious film festivals like BFI London Film Festival, Telluride, Palm Springs Shortest, Dharamshala Film Festival and the HollyShorts Film Festival, where Karishma Dev Dube won the Best Director Award.