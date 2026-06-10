India’s Teen Boy Band Outstation garner 50,000+ registrations for bus tour

Following the explosive announcement of ‘The Homecoming Bus’ Tour, breakout teen boy band OutStation has officially shattered records, clocking over 50,000 fan registrations for their upcoming 10-city trek. To celebrate this massive milestone, the five-piece phenomenon has officially dropped their highly anticipated single from their debut EP, ‘Homecoming’, alongside a deeply personal, raw music video.

The record-breaking demand comes directly from the five-member band’s fiercely loyal fanbase, the ‘Passengers’, who have spent the last few weeks plastering streets across India with a massive, self-driven multi-city poster campaign to push pre-save links.

Serving as the first look into their upcoming debut EP dropping on July 31, 2026, the single sharing the same name as the EP is an anthem of longing, comfort, and resilience. The track mirrors the real-life journey of the five members over the last year, moving away from their families and hometowns into the intense, high-stakes hustle of Mumbai and the music industry. The track is dedicated to students, young professionals and anyone who has taken a leap of faith to live far from home.

Stripping away traditional pop-star glamour, the accompanying music video delivers an intimate, single-character narrative following band member Bhuvan Shetty from Karnataka. The story tracks the harsh realities of the big city life including isolation, depression, job scarcity and small everyday indignities contrasted against the quiet relief of returning home to family.

To capture absolute authenticity, the video was shot entirely in Bhuvan’s actual hometown of Udupi. Moving away from actors and sets, the band filmed directly inside Bhuvan’s real family home, featuring his own mother and family members to capture the genuine, unscripted emotion of coming back.

OutStation states, “Homecoming really has been a feeling we all felt in the last one year. It’s so true with everything we’ve gone through and we feel that our fans are going through too. We wanted to celebrate it in the best possible way, and this 10 city road tour on the Homecoming Bus has been a dream we’ve always wanted to do since we came together. We hope to see so many of our fans in the next month and sing it with them!”

With 50,000+ registrations locked in and a 14-day rolling highway tour kicking off on June 14 across Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jaipur, Delhi, Bhopal, Indore, Pune and Mumbai., OutStation is cementing their place as India’s definitive new pop act. Signed to Kotecha’s Visva Records, the group has already commanded an audience of over 200,000 across venues, building a massive cultural movement off the back of just two previous independent tracks, ‘Tum Se’ and ‘Aaj Kal’ ‘The Homecoming Bus’ completely flips the traditional concert model.

The single ‘Homecoming’ and its music video are available now on all major streaming platforms. The full Homecoming EP arrives worldwide on July 31, 2026.