India’s youngest choreographer and dance director Saurabh Prajapati’s Kandhe Ka Wo Til crosses 16m views on YouTube in a week

Presented by T-Series and choreographed by Saurabh Prajapati, the artistic contemporary dance to the romantic track ‘Kandhe Ka Woh Til’ crossed over 16m views on YouTube within a week of its release. ‘Kandhe Ka Woh Til’ features actors Salman Yusuf Khan and Zaara Yesmin. The track has created a splash and became one of the most viewed songs in recent times. Sung by Sachet Tandon of Bekhayali fame, the track is a dance romantic number and has received an overwhelming response from all over the world making it the most viewed video in its first 24hrs and is even trending on all streaming platforms.

Talking about the same dance director Saurabh said, “There was a lot of technique-oriented work in the choreography of this song. Both Zaara and Salman put in a lot of hard work. It was challenging but rewarding and this ensured a sense of fulfilment as it’s the most viewed video and is trending on all the streaming platforms like Jio Saavn, Spotify, iTunes etc. It’s overwhelming to receive so many messages and positive feedback from people who watched the song. I’m grateful for all the love I have been receiving for it.”

Saurabh also choreographed two other big videos recently which went viral and have millions of views. He conceptualised and choreographed the music video for legendary singer Udit Narayan’s new single ‘Tere Bagair’ featuring Aditya Narayan. The entire dance sequence was shot in one whole take and currently has crossed 6 million views. He also assisted on ‘Pachtaoge 2.0’ featuring Nora Fatehi which was in news for its bold and different concept.

Saurabh who is basking in glory for his recent song, has earlier impressed us by his choreographies in Arjun Kanungo’s ‘Hona Chahida’. The 21-year-old choreographer has earlier worked on various music videos for Zee Music, Vyrls Originals, One Digital, Times Music and multiple dance reality shows.