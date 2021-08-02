Indie Music Label keeping originality alive, one track at a time

Indie Music Label is undoubtedly one of the biggest music platforms we have today. With several big releases and huge growth in a short span of time, Indie Music label is one of biggest and most sought after Independent music labels today.

In the past 3 years Indie Music Label has released 100 independent original singles, of which many been block busters. Marking the release of Darshan’s latest song “Jannat ve“, MD of Indie Music Label Naushad Khan expresses his gratitude to listeners, who have over the years driven Indie Music Label to promote more independent artistes and give original songs, in today’s times of remixed music. Naushad khan feels the music industry is not only being let down by constant remixes of old classics with some rap thrown in, but Is also doing its self disservice by making Creativity a thing of the past . Remixed, re jigged songs is what we mostly get in the name of music, he believes.

In these times it is very important to promote original music and Indie Music Label has been doing just that due to which it has been able to create a separate base for themselves. Today Indie Music Label has become the most sought after and credible platform for original music with their latest release ‘Jannat ve’. Darshan Raval and Naushad Khan have another potential chartbuster on their hands, which will further propel indie music towards the epitome of originality and popularity .