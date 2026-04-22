Indore based gynaecologist Dr Ishita Joshi wins NariFirst Jewel of India Season 3 title

In a remarkable blend of medical excellence and personal achievement, Indore-based gynaecologist Dr Ishita Joshi has brought pride to the city by winning the Princess Category title at the prestigious NariFirst Jewel of India Season 3 – Beauty Pageant.

Dr Joshi, a laparoscopic surgeon and cosmetic gynaecologist, was crowned by Bollywood actress Malaika Arora at a grand ceremony organised by NariFirst founder Aikata Sharma, with participants from across the country. Hailing from the small town of Neemuch in Madhya Pradesh, Dr Joshi’s journey to national recognition is being seen as an inspiring story of determination and ambition.

A qualified medical professional, Dr Joshi holds degrees including MBBS from Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences, along with MS from Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Research Centre Pune, FMAS, DMAS, and FICOG. Known for her dedication to women’s health and advanced surgical expertise, her win highlights a growing trend of professionals excelling beyond their primary careers.

Speaking after her win, Dr Joshi expressed gratitude and emphasized the importance of confidence and self-belief among women. “This platform celebrates strength, intelligence, and individuality. I am honoured to represent Indore on a national stage,” she said.

Her achievement has been widely appreciated in Indore, with many hailing her as an inspiration for young women striving to balance professional excellence with personal aspirations.

The pageant, known for promoting empowerment and diversity, witnessed fierce competition, making Dr Joshi’s victory a significant milestone both for her and the city’s medical fraternity.