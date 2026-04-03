Inside The Oasis: Vivek Agrawal redefines music discovery with debut album LoveTALK

Vivek Agrawal has released his debut Hindi album LoveTALK, introducing The Oasis—an interactive virtual platform that reimagines how audiences engage with music. Designed as an immersive digital space, the project allows listeners to move beyond traditional streaming and explore songs through a blend of storytelling, visuals, and interactive elements.

Speaking about the collaborations, Vivek shares, “When I originally composed this album, I contributed melodies, arrangements and emotions that served as the inspiration for a story arc for the album. As the narrative started to take shape, I sought vocalists who could serve as messengers for the music, and with the help of a few friends in the industry, I was able to recruit legendary singers to contribute to the album.

It was important that each singer we brought in would capture the emotion of the song. For example, having Udit Narayan and his son, Aditya Narayan, sing together for Dosti, a song about friendship, brought a modern joyful tone that elevated the energy of a playful track to new levels. It was an honor to be able to work with so much talent on this album.”

Reflecting on his journey, he adds, “I spent a decade in music technology after Stanford, starting a company that made music apps on the iPhone and eventually co-creating the Bose Frames. I always was amazed by the power of technology to enable listeners to experience in new ways, and was grateful for my time as a technologist. But I always loved music, and after a decade in tech, I had the courage to finally stop deferring my dreams and earnestly pursue a career as an artist.”

On shaping the album’s sound and emotion, he notes, “I’ve always been a fan of both classic Bollywood melodies and R&B arrangements due to the duality of my music preferences. Each element, regardless of the influence, had a purpose to support the emotion of the composition.”

He further adds, “I composed this album during a time when I was navigating a lot of life changes, turning to music to express what I couldn’t put into words.”