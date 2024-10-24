Inspired by the best: Global icons shape Prajesh Bhatia’s luxury realtor journey on Million Dollar Listing India

Life has come full circle for realtor Prajesh Bhatia, who transitioned from watching his favorite realtor on screen to debuting as a realtor on the Indian adaptation of Million Dollar Listing. Making waves in India’s luxury real estate scene with his spontaneity and innovation, Prajesh credits his inspiration to international mogul Ryan Serhant from Million Dollar Listing New York. This show ignited Prajesh’s aspiration to follow in the footsteps of global icons, leading him to adopt new strategies focused on exceptional customer experiences, bespoke marketing, and unparalleled market knowledge. His goal is to establish himself as a leading luxury realtor in India, and he’s well on his way.

As the youngest realtor on the show, Prajesh found Ryan Serhant’s characteristics and knowledge to be a game-changer. “He showed me that real estate isn’t just about deals; it’s about creating a brand, a story, and a lifestyle that people want to be part of. I knew then that I wanted to bring that same energy and innovation to India and make my mark in the luxury property segment. When I was given an opportunity to be on Million Dollar Listing India, I didn’t hesitate and immediately agreed,” he reveals.

As part of the show, Prajesh joins realtors – Hem Batra, Navdeep Khanuja, Ankush Sayal, Deepti Mallik, Karun Gidwani, and Prajesh Bhatia to give an exclusive glimpse into India’s most sought-after homes and the high-stake world of luxury real estate With a unique blend of international inspiration and local expertise, he is set to redefine India’s high-end property landscape.