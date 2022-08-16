International Award winning series Love At Fifth Floor streaming on MX Player

Exploring a challenging narrative, the 5-episodic mini-series on MX Player, ‘Love at Fifth Floor’ deconstructs emotions attached to Love, Betrayal and Desire. It has received tremendous global critical acclaim and appreciation for its detailed choreography of emotions including winning the Depth of Field International Film Festival’s Exceptional Merit Award, WRPN Women’s International Film Festival’s Award of Excellence and was recognized at the Montreal International Film Festival 2020, Toronto Film Channel 2020 and Lift Off Global Network – Paris 2020 amongst many others.

‘Love at Fifth Floor’ is the latest addition to MX Player’s diverse content slate. While the women-centric show is the work of independent filmmaker Aditi Banerjee, it was perhaps one of the few multilingual shows produced through crowdfunding. Directed, written and produced by Aditi Banerjee, ‘Love at Fifth Floor’, the series features a stunning cast with Dilnaz Irani, Virginia Rodrigues and Rachna Gupta as the leading trio along with Vivek Kumar, Vaibhav Deep Chopra, Kafeel Jafri in pivotal roles.

Talking about the show, Aditi Banerjee said, “Stories originating from reality have immense emotional depth; although ‘Love at Fifth Floor’ isn’t inspired from real incidences, it does have some strands of attachments to reality. This show is my passion. I wanted this story to turn into reality, anyhow. The series was made through crowdfunding for me to retain creative freedom. I’m grateful to the cast, crew and people who contributed as our show has received so much love all across!”

The show narrates three completely different stories melting to present different aspects of the same emotion. The series revolves around the everyday lives of three women in urban geography. One is dealing with an unfaithful husband, one is tempted with desire on the online chatroom and the other is polyamorous navigating through love, friendship and separation.