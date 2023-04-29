International Dance Day: Shilpa Shetty expresses her love for the art

Dance holds a special place in everyone’s hearts. For some it’s a way of burning some calories while for some it’s a profession and for some it’s just a way of having fun. For entrepreneur-mother Shilpa Shetty it’s all. On International dance day, Shilpa Sgetty shares a special video and we’re totally smitten by her dance moves.

She shared a video on her social media with the caption, ” I strongly believe in the 𝕃𝕒𝕨 𝕠𝕗 𝔸𝕓𝕦𝕟𝓭𝓪𝓷𝓬𝓮💃🏻💖🕺🏻

Do you?😉”

The actress is dressed in a beautiful kurta set and is seen grooving to one of her favorites and classics of Bollywood Kitaabein Bahut Si from her film Baazigar with Shah Rukh Khan. Prior to this, ahead of International Dance Day, the actress had shared a video of working out while grooving to her favorite track.

Looking back at our time lines, Shilpa Shetty has given us some of the best dance moves and tunes for us to groove and move on. Some of her super hits include Shut Up and Bounce, Churake Dil Mera, Main Aayi Hoon UP Bihar Lootne, Baras Ja Aila Re Ladki Mast Mast Tu and the list goes on. These songs everytime played on a radio or a pub make us want to dance to them.

On the professional front, Shilpa Shetty will be seen in a never seen before avatar in Sukhee, followed by Indian Police Force directed by Rohit Shetty.