Internet lauds Paloma for her earnest performance in the Dono trailer

While Poonam Dhillon’s daughter Paloma is making her film debut alongside Rajveer Deol in Dono, looks like she is in for a warm welcome. Starring in Avinsh Barjatya’s directorial debut, Paloma plays Meghna. Dono’s trailer dropped in recently, and while fans loved the storyline, and Rajveer-Paloma’s couple, the young actress was in for some extra appreciation too.

After watching the trailer, fans have been in awe of Paloma’s simplicity. Her girl-next-door vibe has left many charmed. In fact, some even pointed out that Paloma’s on-screen stance reminds them of Poonam Dhillon to a great extent.

With Dono, both Rajveer and Paloma have gotten a great launch pad. And they are totally in this for a long haul.

Rajshri, in its 75-year-old legacy, has been a production house of debutants, launching fresh talent in all streams of film with pride. For its 59th Film Production, titled Dono, Rajshri is in association with Jio Studios. Directed By – Avnish S. Barjatya and produced by Kamal Kumar Barjatya, Late Rajkumar Barjatya, and Ajit Kumar Barjatya. Creative Production is led by Sooraj R. Barjatya. Dono, a tale of two strangers, and one destination will be released in cinemas on 5th October.

