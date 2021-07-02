Irrfan’s Dubai Return to have its India Premiere at the Bandra Film Festival

A Filmkaravan and Youtube collaboration, ‘Bandra Film Festival’ (BFF 2021) which was launched on 25th February 2021, is proud to announce that renowned actor, film journalist, author & film festival programmer, Aseem Chhabra has joined its Advisory Board alongside Abhay Deol. Aseem who had hand-picked “Dubai Return”, a whacky comedy, made in 2005, starring Irrfan Khan, Vijay Maurya, Razak Khan, directed by the maverick Aditya Battacharya, into New York Indian Film Festival’s programming years ago will now initiate the film’s India Premiere at the Bandra Film Festival on the 3rd of July.

Speaking about his association with Bandra Film Festival, Aseem Chhabra said, “I have had a long association with the FilmKaravan’s team and respect their commitment to independent cinema. So I am thrilled to join the Bandra Film Festival’s advisory board. I look forward to working with the BFF team to scout for deserving titles and share with the audience”.

Pooja Kohli, Artistic Director at BFF, said “Aseem and I have been partners in crime since our days together at the 2006 New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF). A few days ago, we talked about our favorite films from years past that we should showcase and he mentioned some fantastic titles, including Aditya Basu Bhattacharya’s Dubai Return, starring the irreplaceable Irrfan Khan. I am thrilled that he is coming onboard as an Advisory Board Member of the Bandra Film Festival so we can continue to bring the best of Cinema for everyone.”

Currently, Aditya Battacharya’s highly acclaimed neo noir debut feature film, starring Aamir Khan, Raakh is streaming on BFF’s platform and submissions to BFF 2021 are open currently to all formats of features, documentaries, shorts, animation etc. from all parts of India and the world.

Filmmakers can contact the festival through its official website www.bandrafilmfestival.com