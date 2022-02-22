Is actress Digangana Suryavanshi finally in a relationship?

Actress Digangana Suryavanshi who’s known to keep her personal life very hush-hush seems to have finally let someone into her heart. The young startlet was known to always have been single recently took the internet to pour her heart out, and it’s giving us all the green signals for her finally being in a relationship. Read on to know more.

Digangana who’s known for her films like Jalebi and FryDay is easily one of the rare B-town beauties who never got involved in any controversies. The actress who’s the only child to her parents was raised like a true princess, and in many interviews spoke of how she won’t settle for just anyone, and is waiting for her prince charming. Well, it looks like the wait is over! Here’s why we’re sure of our speculation. The actress who usually writes ‘happy’ captions was seen writing heart-wrenching captions much like that of a person who’s deeply in love.

She wrote under one of her pictures, ‘The ugliest opinions about you come from people who pretend to be in your circle or have once been, and know nothing about u… n mostly if you have what for them is a vacuum in their life, they’ll find you terrible…”. While most of her quotes are fairly hard to decipher, this particular quote is a dead giveaway that she’s talking about someone who seems to be very close to her, and is from her social circle.

It doesn’t end here! In another picture, that she posted soon after the earlier one read “Some relationships that are meant to be forever but fade… and some people that cross path in the passenger train, don’t ever leave your way…”. So, wait, does this mean it’s already coming to an end? Well, we reached out to the actress to ask her but she wasn’t available for a comment. What do you think? Is she in a relationship? Is it over already? Let us know what you think!