Isabelle Kaif roped in to play the female lead opposite Pulkit Samrat in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed

Isabelle Kaif who has already captured the attention of many with her social media presence is all set for her big screen outing. She has been signed to play the female lead opposite Pulkit Samrat in Suswagatam Khushaamadeed. The film which conveys the message of social harmony will see her playing Noor, a girl from Agra.

Earlier today, Isabelle took to social media to share two exclusive stills from the film featuring Pulkit and herself. “Namaste – Aadaab Ab hogi jaldi aapse mulaqaat! So excited to share with you guys the first look of #SuswagatamKhushaamadeed,” she captioned the post.

The pictures have left netizens intrigued and excited about watching the newbie on the big screen. She seems to already have emerged as one of the most highly anticipated fresh faces of the year. Ever since she teased the audience with the pictures that offer a glimpse into her debut film, love and praises have been pouring in.

Talking about working with Isabelle, Pulkit said, “I must say that our chemistry is quite dhamakedaar. People on the set say that we look like a patakha together. Isabelle has brought fresh energy on the set. She’s extremely hard-working and has impressed everyone on the set. She is stunning and brings a streak of innocence to her character. She has left me mesmerised.”

Isabelle began the first schedule of the film with a song and dance sequence. Titled Ban Piya, the contemporary dandiya raas number features the lead actors looking stunning in black and gold. Lauding her, choreographer Ganesh Acharya said, “The song is a mix of a Jagrata and dandiya dance and the leading couple has done justice to it. I know Pulkit is a fantastic dancer, but Isabelle surprised me as she is new, but she learned the steps with ease. The two rehearsed for several days, and the romance and the chemistry that comes across on the screen is perfect!”