Isha Koppikar enjoys her family vacation in London

Family is the most important thing in the world and going away with them for a while makes the bond that much stronger. Isha Koppikar, who also believes in the family comes first principle chose London as the special spot for her family vacation this year,She visted Scotland and now the family is on the way to Paris. From strutting in the streets of the city to visiting the most famous museums, the actress seems to have done it right!

The actress shared pictures that show her thoroughly enjoying the amazing climate of the British air and sipping on fresh fruit juices as she did so. Along with some quality time with her daughter, Isha also managed to meet up and click selfies with an artist in a Madame Pompadour costume at the Wallace Collection Museum in London, remarkable for its quality and breadth, and includes masterpieces by artists such as Canaletto, Hals, Rembrandt, Rubens, Velázquez and Vigée Le Brun, to name a few.

Isha reiterates her experience in the Capital of England, “London was the most special place I’ve ever visited and it has its own charm. My daughter enjoyed it the most and we are glad we went on such a beautiful time. The climate was just perfect and the ambience so romantic. With trees and their blossoms to the people with their welcoming hearts, we had the time of our life. The clear blue skies and no pollution was such a pleasant feeling. We visited The Wallace Collection which is home to an extraordinary group of European paintings, which covers a range of subjects, from landscapes to portraits.”