Isha Koppikar expresses her opinion on patriotism this Independence Day

Independence Day is the country’s most patriotic day and people from all fraternities take to their social media to raise voices for the love of the nation.

Celebrities from Bollywood to Television to Politicians alike tweet and instagram shouting slogans of Independence.

Bollywood actress and politician Isha Koppikar shares her on thoughts on patriotism this Independence Day 2022,” I think that all of us should firstly bear in mind that the we must be there for the country and not the other way around. We must be good citizens, paying taxes on time, doing our duties and abiding by the laws and not expect anything in return from our nation. We must be loyal and good citizens of and for the country and that according to me is patriotism. “