Isha Koppikar meets Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari

Last seen in Ram Gopal Varma’s first web series Dahanam, Isha Koppikar, who played the role of a female police officer was delighted to meet her inspiration Hon. Shree Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways. The actress was invited to Mr. Gadkari’s residence where the two spent a quality time over some discussions

Isha Koppikar is a people’s person herself and loves to spend her time helping her community. On many instances, she has been seen supporting social causes, being a voice for the voiceless and spreading smiles on everyone’s faces.

On coming in close contact with her motivation, she says, “It was an honor to meet Shree Nitin Gadkariji and one memorable day that I will never forget. He is the most down to earth person that I have met and we had an amazing conversation at his place. I felt really good listening to his stories and pearls of wisdom. “