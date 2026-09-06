Isha Rikhi’s journey: From becoming a breadwinner at 16 to entering Bigg Boss

Isha Rikhi is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house, and her promo has already created curiosity among viewers. While some people may recognise her because of her past relationship with rapper Badshah, Isha has an identity and journey that goes far beyond her personal life.

The actress and model has been a part of the entertainment industry for several years. Her journey, however, was not always easy.

Isha lost her father at the age of eight and was raised by her mother along with her two siblings. As the youngest member of the family, she was always the favourite at home. But behind her cheerful personality was a young girl with big dreams.

Isha wanted to become an actress and eventually entered the entertainment industry at a young age. Her mother played an important role in supporting her ambitions and encouraging her to follow her dreams.

She began modelling and working in advertisements and soon started taking up bigger opportunities. Isha also featured in television commercials alongside Amitabh Bachchan and worked with several well-known brands.

Her career later took her to the world of films. Isha appeared in Punjabi as well as Hindi films, adding acting to her growing list of achievements.

Despite building a successful career, Isha eventually took a break from the limelight and stayed away from the public eye for several years.

Now, with Bigg Boss, she is returning to television and the spotlight.

The reality show will give viewers a chance to see a different side of Isha Rikhi—not just as an actress or someone connected to a famous name, but as a woman with her own story, struggles, dreams and experiences.

And as she enters the Bigg Boss house, Isha seems ready to begin a new chapter of her journey.