Ishaan Khatter continues to receive praises for his performance in Homebound, wins Best Actor

Ishaan Khatter’s win for Best Actor (Jury’s Choice) for Homebound feels like a moment that’s been quietly building for a while. It’s not a flashy, headline-chasing performance that won him the honour, but something far more difficult to pull off, a deeply internal, emotionally precise turn that stays with you long after the film ends.

The actor shared images from an evening of accolades on his social media with the caption,

“Going under redevelopment..

(Like the rest of the city)

A night of multiple celebrations for Homebound. Gratitude for Best Actor Jury for Homebound @iconicgoldaward and @hollywoodreporterindia Honours for Homebound.”

The Jury’s Choice recognition feels especially fitting because Homebound is not designed to please in obvious ways. It’s a film that asks patience from its audience, and Ishaan meets that tone with remarkable control. He anchors the narrative without overpowering it, allowing the character’s inner conflict to unfold organically. It’s the kind of acting that signals maturity, not just in skill, but in instinct.

This win also marks a clear point in Ishaan Khatter’s evolution as an actor. Over the years, he’s consistently chosen roles that challenge comfort zones, often prioritising complexity over convention. Homebound continues that trajectory, reinforcing his position as an actor who’s less interested in playing to the gallery and more invested in doing the work.