Ishaan Khatter makes history as the first Indian in BOSS’s global fall/winter campaign

Actor Ishaan Khatter has created history by becoming the first Indian to be featured in BOSS’s global Fall/Winter campaign. This is a defining career moment for Ishaan and an important milestone for Indian representation in the world of international luxury fashion.

The announcement comes after an exceptional year for the young actor. His film Homebound premiered at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 and is now travelling to other prestigious festivals including TIFF and the Melbourne International Film Festival. His Hollywood debut The Perfect Couple was widely appreciated by audiences, followed by the success of his streaming series The Royals. Earlier this year, he was also the only Indian actor invited to the Louis Vuitton Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, further strengthening his global presence.

The BOSS Fall/Winter campaign presents Ishaan alongside a celebrated line-up of international talent and positions him as a cultural trailblazer from India who is bridging cinema and fashion on a global scale.

Ishaan has always chosen unconventional paths in his career, beginning with films like Beyond the Clouds and A Suitable Boy. With this campaign, he takes his journey further, representing India with pride while connecting with audiences across the world.

Talking about his collaboration with the brand Ishaan shares, “Being part of this campaign is a milestone I will always cherish. It is not only because it is BOSS but also because it marks a point where my journey as an actor meets the global fashion world. I am proud to represent India alongside inspiring global talents and I hope this moment inspires and opens more doors for talent from our country.”

This campaign marks Ishaan’s arrival on the global stage in both entertainment and fashion, confirming his place as one of the most exciting talents of his generation.