Ishaan Khatter named in Forbes Asia’s 30 Under 30 list

Ishaan Khatter has been featured in Forbes Asia’s 30 Under 30 list for 2025 a proud milestone that marks his steady rise as one of the most exciting and versatile young actors of his generation.

Ishaan made a striking debut with Majid Majidi’s Beyond the Clouds, a performance that earned him both the Filmfare and IIFA Awards for Best Male Debut. He followed it up with the BBC and Netflix adaptation of A Suitable Boy, where he effortlessly held his own among a stellar ensemble cast.

Since then, his choices have only grown bolder. Last year, Ishaan starred opposite Nicole Kidman in Netflix’s The Perfect Couple, directed by Emmy-winner Susanne Bier making him one of the youngest Indian actors to lead in a major international series.

Most recently, Ishaan has been making waves on the internet for his role in The Royals, where he plays a suave and conflicted Rajkumar with both charm and complexity. Audiences and critics alike have praised his ability to bring depth and nuance to such a layered character, once again proving his range as a performer.

Currently, Ishaan is at the Cannes Film Festival for his upcoming film Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and executive produced by the legendary Martin Scorsese another powerful testament to the global trajectory his career is taking.

With this recognition, Ishaan joins a remarkable lineup of young changemakers shaping the future of their fieldsand continues to build his legacy as a fearless, boundary-pushing actor with a truly global appeal.