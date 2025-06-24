Ishaan Khatter to attend Louis Vuitton show at Paris Fashion Week

Ishaan Khatter is set to make yet another international appearance and this time it will be at the Louis Vuitton show during Paris Fashion Week on June 24, a significant moment not just in fashion, but in the continued global ascent of one of India’s most versatile young stars.

Sources close to the actor have revealed that Ishaan will be attending as a guest of the maison, solidifying his status as a rising international name with growing influence beyond cinema. While his fashion choices have always had a distinct flair, this marks his first official presence at one of the biggest shows on the global style calendar and what makes it special is that this time around, he’s the only Indian actor to have been invited to the show.

The timing couldn’t be more fitting. Fresh off the success of Netflix’s The Royals, where he stars as a reluctant modern-day prince in a fictional monarchy, Ishaan’s popularity has taken on a cross-continental edge. The series has become a breakout hit in multiple countries, with audiences praising his ability to bring vulnerability and complexity to the character, a rare feat in an era of formulaic streaming fare.

Only weeks ago, Ishaan also made his much-anticipated debut at the Cannes Film Festival with Homebound, a quiet but stirring film directed by Neeraj Ghaywan Martin Scorsese being the executive producer. The screening received a prolonged standing ovation and positioned Ishaan as a serious dramatic actor on the world stage. Critics noted his performance as one of the most arresting in the Un Certain Regard section this year.

Add to this his previous foray into international screens with Netflix’s The Perfect Couple opposite Nicole Kidman, and it becomes clear, Ishaan isn’t just on a strong run, he’s building a distinct, global identity.