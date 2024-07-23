Ishaan Khatter wins Best Actor award for his performance in Pippa

Ishaan Khatter has garnered critical praise for his versatility even since he made his debut with Dhadak which recently completed 6 years since its released. The Phone Bhoot actor is poised to take his talents global with his upcoming role in the highly anticipated Netflix limited series “The Perfect Couple” starring international names like Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber.

The actor recently won the award for Critics choice ‘Best Actor – web original film, male, critics’ for his performance in Pippa. He posted on his social media with the caption,

“A lovely day to take home best actor critics for Pippa. Guru Purnima! Remembering and dedicating this to all my gurus today who have taught me all I know.

Also a quadruple win for Pippa 🙏🏼 wearing my 45 cavalry pin in honour of the regiment. वीर भोग्य वसुंधरा।”

Apart from Ishaan, Pippa also won the award for Best Director(Raja Krishna Menon), Production Design (Mustafa Stationwala) and Director of Photography (Priya Seth).