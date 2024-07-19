Ishq Jabariya actress Siddhi Sharma reveals she lifted a 40 kg idol for a scene

We often hear about body doubles in the entertainment industry handling challenging scenes, especially stunts. However, some actors prefer doing everything themselves. Actress Siddhi Sharma, who plays Gulki in Sun Neo’s show “Ishq Jabariya,” is one of them. Recently, Siddhi shared that she loves performing all the stunts herself and feels a strong connection to her energetic character.

Opening up about this, Siddhi Sharma said, “Gulki is an energetic character, and in real life, so am I. I keep jumping and running around, which is a plus point for me while playing Gulki. I’m not a delicate girl. In shoots, I fearlessly embrace whatever stunt comes my way. I thoroughly enjoy doing stunts like jumping from certain heights, running fast, or falling. I’m an expert at all these things. In the show, I’ve done many stunts, from falling off a cycle to breaking windows. Recently, we shot a scene where I had to pick up a 56 bhog thali weighing 10-12 kg without any support. Before that, I lifted a 40 kg idol of Ram Sita too.”

She further added, “So far, I’ve done all the stunts myself, and sometimes I’ve gotten hurt doing them. There have been times when I’ve nailed a stunt in one take. Our action director teaches us, but actually doing the stunts and feeling those emotions is a completely different experience, and I really love that part.”

“Ishq Jabariya” features Kamya Panjabi, Siddhi Sharma, and Lakshya Khurana in pivotal roles. It is a heartwarming love story about Gulki (Siddhi Sharma), a cheerful young woman who dreams of becoming an air hostess. In the recent episode, Gulki’s stomach makes a gurgling sound, and she sings a song about it, which upsets Aditya, leading him to tie her mouth shut. What will happen next?

