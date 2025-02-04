Ishq Mein: Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan exude on-screen magic in first song from Nadaaniyan

Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan are set to share screen space for the first time in their upcoming OTT release, Nadaaniyan. The new on-screen duo recently treated audiences to their first track, Ishq Mein, and it’s nothing short of magical. Together, Khushi and Ibrahim bring alive the innocence of love, and their chemistry is sure to melt hearts.

Within moments of its release, Ishq Mein has been showered with love, with fans flooding the comment section with praise. The overwhelming appreciation has set the perfect tone for Nadaaniyan, leaving audiences eagerly waiting for its OTT premiere. While the song continues to win hearts, the film’s release date is yet to be announced.

Meanwhile, Khushi Kapoor is on a steady rise in her Bollywood journey. Within her second upcoming project, Loveyapa, the actress is grabbing headlines for her striking screen presence, showcasing emotional depth, and her ability to resonate with her audiences. While her screen presence is one to talk about, she is leaving no stone unturned to deliver perfection on-screen by acing every frame and every still!

She is quickly becoming one of the most sought-after fresh faces in the industry. Despite hailing from a film background, she is carving her own path through sheer hard work and passion for acting. Up next, she is gearing up for her big-screen debut with Loveyapa, where she will be seen alongside Junaid Khan. Directed by Advait Chandan, Loveyapa is set to hit theaters on February 7.