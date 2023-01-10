“It all starts with a thought” – Abhishek Sharma

Very few individuals in the director’s chair make stories that are a visual treat to the eye, have a storyline which can be talked about, churn various perspectives & reveal one of the healthiest conversations. Abhishek Sharma has ticked these boxes with films like Ram Setu, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, Tere Bin Laden. Audiences who had watched the film had a great talk over their keyboards clicking on social media for a long time.

Abhishek Sharma says, “Every film is a blank paper in the beginning & it all starts with a thought. Writing stories that make an impact is challenging but when your audience looks up to you for some of the best projects, the fullfiment is unmatched. When I think of my next story, it’s always a new fusion that I look forward to & also consider as a viewer if it would excite me. I love how the latest film Ram Setu has got so much chattering going on social media. Everyone has their perspective, theory & much more.”

If we look at Sharma’s work deliveries, every film has amazed his viewers. In Ram Setu it was all about the VFX & the brilliant connection about the bridge built by lord Ram during Ramayana. It sparked a huge talk on social media. Speaking of Parmanu, it brought to life an incident which a huge chunk of the audience was not aware of. Viewers were stunned to see the amazing direction. Tere Bin Laden also gained a cult status for its out of the box treatment and the way it satirised Osama and the war on terror. Its subversive take on world politics is relatable even today.

