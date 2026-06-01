“It felt like being part of a family” – Apoorva Arora reflects on her memorable Momacu journey

As Momacu gears up for its release, actor Apoorva Arora has opened up about her heartwarming experience shooting the film, recalling the warmth, camaraderie, and sense of belonging she found on set despite joining the project at the last minute.

The actor revealed that she reported for the shoot just hours after wrapping another film. While she was the only new member in a team where most members already knew one another, she says the welcoming atmosphere made her feel at home from day one.

“We met only a couple of hours before the shoot because I had just wrapped another film. I met director Kuldeep Kunal and instantly felt at ease with him because he’s not only brilliant but also incredibly warm. He was the perfect captain to have. Even though everyone already knew each other, I never felt left out. I was treated with so much respect and was made a part of the entire gang from day one,” Apoorva shared.

Shot during the harsh winter nights of Chandigarh, Momacu came with its own set of challenges. However, Apoorva says the bond shared by the cast and crew made even the toughest schedules enjoyable.

“There was a lot of pressure because it was really cold and we were shooting at night. But the entire environment felt like a family trying to raise a baby — our film. Because the environment on set was so warm and supportive, I knew I could be completely at ease,” she said.

Looking back, one of the highlights of the shoot was the easy friendship she developed with her co-stars and crew members. The comfort level among the team often led to playful banter, making the long shooting schedules feel lighter and more enjoyable.

“We had developed such a lovely rapport on set that we would often bicker like kids. Most of the time I was the aggressor,” she laughed.

Apoorva also fondly recalled how everyone looked after her throughout the shoot, making her feel cherished and cared for at every step.

“I’ve never enjoyed such a ‘ladli beti’ vibe anywhere else, even at my own home despite being an only child. Everyone looked after me so much. The entire team made me feel incredibly loved and protected,” she said.

For Apoorva, Momacu was more than just another project. It was an experience filled with warmth, friendships, and memories that she continues to treasure. As audiences prepare to watch the film on screen, the actor looks back on the journey as one that felt less like work and more like being part of a family.