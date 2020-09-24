“It has been a huge honour” – music composer Prem Anand on his Tribal Anthem getting recognition in Hollywood

Prem Anand has been the numero uno music composer in the Odia film industry for more than two decades now. The composer has regaled listeners with a large number of melodious numbers for years. The composer has also dabbled in Bollywood and has composed a couple of memorable songs including the Jubin Nautiyal – Akanksha Sharma sung romantic number ‘Khuda Raazi’ from the 2019 film ‘Luv U Turn’.

Now, his work has reached international shores and is being talked about in the circles of Hollywood.

Last year, Prem Anand had scored the music for a track called ‘Tribal Anthem, Culture of Odisha’. The lyrics for the song were penned by Basant Raj Samal and it was sung by Rituraj Mohanty and Diptirekha Padhi. The music video was directed by Padma Shri Awardee filmmaker Nila Madhab Panda.

Hollywood actor and producer Rick Segall and actor cum filmmaker Korbin Miles had posted a feedback review on their YouTube channel about the music video. They had praised various aspects of the video and the song including the soaring composition put together by Prem Anand. They had some great things to say about the folk music infused in the song and the diverse indigenous culture and vibrancy of the state of Odisha.

About the success of the song music director Prem Anand says, “It has been a huge honour to be appreciated by such artistes who are respected across the globe. The entire team worked very hard on the track and the music video and I feel overwhelmed to see the kind of response it has been receiving. Such words of appreciation coming from a land far away is a testimony to the fact that our culture is our pride and our biggest strength. I hope to be a part of many such projects which highlight the great heritage and legacy of our land.”