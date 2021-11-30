“It has been a pure coincidence even for us that the film with a relatable messaging has released on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women” – Chhorii director Vishal Furia

Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer horror film, Chhorii, tops up the game of the horror genre by bringing out it’s untapped and unexplored parts on-screen. Managing to keep the fans hooked on with an engaging story in a much fresh and thrilling way, Chhorii takes a plunge in the horror genre and conveys a serious theme. It’s no less than a surprise that the film with a similar messaging released in parallel to the UN’s most important campaign, The International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

Director Vishal Furia who tried his level best to take the genre a notch higher with Chhorii opened up about the coincidence, said, “It’s really gratifying to see the responses that Chhorii has got so far. The film is just super special to me, as it doesn’t just belong to the horror genre, but it offers a lot more that’s related to the social stigma around us. The entire team is pumped up to receive so much of love and appreciation from the audience. It has been a pure coincidence even for us that the film with a relatable messaging has released on the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. We have only made a small attempt to showcase the evils and horrors metted out to women in various degrees in the society we live in. But the actual evil is vast and massive.”

The United Nations General Assembly has designated November 25 as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. The premise of the day is to raise awareness of the fact that women around the world are subject to rape, domestic violence and other forms of violence.

Chhorii, is the remake of Furia’s own Marathi horror hit Lapachhapi (2017). The story is about a pregnant urbanite Sakshi played by Nushrratt Bharuchha who is the victim of an age-old societal practice around female feticide, and tries to save her unborn child from creepy characters, real and supernatural.

Directed by Vishal Furia and Produced by T-Series, Crypt TV, and Abundantia Entertainment, Chhorii is slated to stream on 26th November 2021, on Prime Video across 240 countries and territories worldwide.