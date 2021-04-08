“It is a very special story” – Amruta Khanvilkar shares her experience of working on Well Done Baby

There’s just a few days to go for Amazon Prime Video subscribers to be entertained by the Marathi film Well Done Baby. Along with Pushkar Jog and Vandana Gupte, the light-hearted family drama stars popular Marathi film actress Amruta Khanvilkar who is once again ready to deliver a performance to remember. Portraying the role of Meera, Amruta plays a lady who, while dealing with complications in her marriage, is coming to terms with an unexpected pregnancy and the changes that come along with it.

Speaking about her experience while shooting for the film, Amruta says, “Well Done Baby is a very special story. It makes one look at relationships with a very different lens. It also made me understand how every decision taken by us, affects our lives and sees our relationships evolve at the same time. My character in the movie is quite similar to me. I could relate to her very well and this helped me portray her in the movie better.”

Directed by debutant Priyanka Tanwar the family drama follows the life of a young couple who are in a complicated marriage and find out that they are pregnant. Well Done Baby premieres exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in India on April 9.