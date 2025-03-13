“It reminded me of Mahesh Manjrekar in Kaante, but with a lot more play” – Anirudh Surya on his role in Kanneda

The upcoming JioHotstar drama series Kanneda, premiering on March 21, 2025, follows the journey of a Punjabi man from the 1984 anti-Sikh riots to the struggles of life in Canada. Among the key cast members is Anirudh Surya, who plays Harjeet- one of the most colorful characters in the show.

Speaking about his role, Anirudh shared, “Harjeet is a crucial part of the ensemble because he’s the one who both impresses and gets impressed by the lead, played by Parmish Verma. He’s flashy, loves money, and is all about partying. He drives a Trans Am, wears more jewelry than he can carry, and speaks broken English here and there. A hardcore Punjabi character. The moment I read the role, it reminded me of Mahesh Manjrekar’s character in Kaante, but with a lot more play.”

His transformation into Harjit was quite the journey. “I thought a gold tooth would be killer, and Chandan sir let me go for it. They bleached my hair, curled it more than it already was. The costumes were wild—bright colors, flamboyant beyond my personal taste, and loads of jewelry!” Anirudh recalled.

Landing the role was a mix of persistence and fate. “I was in Oman, staying with my dad. I had just moved back from Dubai after working in theatre productions and ads but wasn’t satisfied. I started working as a personal trainer while sending my profile to casting directors in India. I had a small role in Decoupled on Netflix, so I thought- why not try? I told my dad one evening that I’d keep going without any huge expectations. That mindset helped unlock this blessing. Next moment, Mukesh Chhabra’s team texted me. I was beyond stoked- this was the kind of work I had dreamed of. My dad helped me film the audition that night. It took three hours, and I submitted it. Two months later, on my birthday, I got another text- I was locked in! A month later, I flew in, met Chandan sir, and soon after, I was on set.”

With Kanneda, Anirudh Surya steps into a role that promises to be both entertaining and unforgettable.