“It took me months to prepare for the character of Salim Kamali”, says Aadil Khan about his role in Shoorveer

Dushman ghar mein ghus chuka hai par kya humare desh ke Shoorveer tayaar hai? In a riveting tale of #BeTheVeer Disney+ Hotstar brings an action-packed military drama series, Shoorveer. The Hotstar Specials showcases the journey of the creation of an elite task force in India as they undergo specialized training to become the nation’s first responder team against national threats.

Produced by Juggernaut Productions, the show has been created by Samar Khan and directed by Kanishk Varma and will be available exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar from July 15. Talented actor Aadil Khan plays the role of a Special Forces operative in this action packed series and shared how he prepared for his character Shoorveer!

Aadil Khan shared , “Yes, I worked really hard. The moment I was done shooting for Special Ops 1.5 which is another show on Disney+ Hotstar, I began preparations for Shoorveer. It took me months to prepare for the character of Salim Kamali and the fact that I was playing a defense personnel was even harder. I had to get an understanding from people who were in defense and they were physically very fit. My character is such who does not leave any stone unturned and he performs to the best of his capability as a defense personnel. I went on a strict diet which included proteins and fibers with less carbs. The idea was to not look like a bodybuilder but to start looking like a defense person who is fit.”

Aadil further added , “My training also included workouts related to that idea. I was not only lifting weights but also undertaking outdoor training. I used to take my trainer out on the beach early in the morning and practice mixed martial arts. I also performed workouts related to agility and endurance along with compound workouts. Moreover, I was happy with what I achieved by the time we started shooting. I am excited about this and I hope that it translates into the character making it more believable.”

Shoorveer stars renowned actors Makarand Deshpande and Manish Chaudhari, along with Regina Cassandra, Armaan Ralhan, Aadil Khan, Abhishek Saha, Anjali Barot, Kuldeep Sareen, Arif Zakaria, Faisal Rashid, Sahil Mehta, and Shivya Pathani, in pivotal roles. It takes a close look at the bonds of teammates, and mentors as they face red alerts challenging the nation’s peace and security. Packed with intense scenes of air combats, land operations and intelligence subterfuges, the show presents the emotions and actions behind the heavily cast doors of our national forces.